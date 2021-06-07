First Horizon Corp Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.0% of First Horizon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,970 shares of company stock valued at $41,692,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.23. The stock had a trading volume of 78,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,294. The firm has a market cap of $221.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.00. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $171.27 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.