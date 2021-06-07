First Horizon Corp Increases Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 137,247.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,446 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,570. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $91.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

