First Horizon Corp Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 26.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 18.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.23. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.23 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $330,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,518 shares of company stock worth $1,564,106. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

