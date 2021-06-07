First Horizon Corp Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Horizon Corp decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.52. 128,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,622. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

