First Horizon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

LHX stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $223.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

