First Horizon Corp Buys 3,557 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Horizon Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after buying an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 224,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

