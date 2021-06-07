First Horizon Corp Buys 196 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.29. 10,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,872. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $140.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.