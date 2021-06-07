First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 43 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $268.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.94. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.61 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

