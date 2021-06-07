First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,437 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,288 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock opened at $65.09 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.