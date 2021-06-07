First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 18,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

