First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $202.01 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $102.36 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

