FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Cap Hits $42.90 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $42.90 million and $9.18 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000214 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000196 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002586 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 762,682,462 coins and its circulating supply is 240,906,339 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.