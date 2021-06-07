Financial Review: Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) versus COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of COMSovereign shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Napco Security Technologies has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMSovereign has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Napco Security Technologies and COMSovereign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Napco Security Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 COMSovereign 0 0 0 0 N/A

Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.01%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than COMSovereign.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and COMSovereign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Napco Security Technologies $101.36 million 6.03 $8.52 million $0.56 59.52 COMSovereign $9.43 million 18.05 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than COMSovereign.

Profitability

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Napco Security Technologies 7.85% 11.92% 9.05% COMSovereign N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats COMSovereign on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

About COMSovereign

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies. It also offers intelligent batteries and back-up power solutions for use in cellular towers and other radio access network infrastructures, as well as automotive, aerospace, and marine vehicles; and tethered drones and aerostats for use in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as communication applications for national defense and security customers. In addition, the company is developing silicon photonic devices used in data interconnects, communication networks, and computing systems. Further, it provides maintenance and support services, as well as other professional services, such as engineering, designing, and developing a range of next-generation network systems and system components. The company was formerly known as Drone Aviation Holding Corp. and changed its name to ComSovereign Holding Corp. in November 2019. ComSovereign Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

