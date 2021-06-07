Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 319,077 shares.The stock last traded at $9.66 and had previously closed at $10.28.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile (NYSE:FOA)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.