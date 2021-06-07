Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,036 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Tucows were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tucows by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Tucows by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tucows by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,227,000 after purchasing an additional 77,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tucows by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tucows by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tucows alerts:

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tucows in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $80.36 on Monday. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $853.74 million, a PE ratio of 170.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.61.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.