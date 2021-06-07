Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30,381 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 9.7% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 17.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $330.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $936.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,888,753 shares of company stock valued at $578,700,197. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

