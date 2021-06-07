Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 3,109 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,062 shares of company stock worth $7,401,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RXN opened at $50.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

RXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

