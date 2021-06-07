Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDLO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $46.92.

