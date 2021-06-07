Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Up to $72.79

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.79, but opened at $75.50. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $74.54, with a volume of 8,491 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after buying an additional 177,510 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $970,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

