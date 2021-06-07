Faceter (FACE) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,850.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. Faceter has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $4,850.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00075579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00026913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.01045048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,559.05 or 0.10003753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00053416 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

