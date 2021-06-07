Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,920 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $89,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.27. 554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,708. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.74. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

