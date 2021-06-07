Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lessened by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 283,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,046,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.30. The company has a market cap of $258.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $69.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

