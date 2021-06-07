Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.32). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07).

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

