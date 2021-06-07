Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 787,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,972. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. Research analysts forecast that Euronav will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $43,639,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Euronav by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,997,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 197,523 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 35.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 663,771 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 12.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,526 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,193,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 364,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

