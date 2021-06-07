Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) is Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp reduced its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,270 shares during the period. Equity Bancshares comprises 5.0% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 3.43% of Equity Bancshares worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 86.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQBK traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $32.37. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,964. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a market cap of $464.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $236,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

