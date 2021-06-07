Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Equifax reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.73.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.72. The stock had a trading volume of 976,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,359. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $242.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.