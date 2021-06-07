Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $19.39. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 2,618 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -2.74.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 68.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 43.3% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

