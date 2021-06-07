Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stake Cut by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Envista worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Envista by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,442 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Envista by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 644,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after acquiring an additional 626,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Envista by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after acquiring an additional 448,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $13,343,000.

Get Envista alerts:

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.18. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.