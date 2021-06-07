Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Empiric Student Property stock remained flat at $GBX 88 ($1.15) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84. The firm has a market cap of £530.82 million and a PE ratio of -22.00. Empiric Student Property has a 12 month low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 92 ($1.20).

In related news, insider Duncan Garrood purchased 93,122 shares of Empiric Student Property stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £83,809.80 ($109,498.04).

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

