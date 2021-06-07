Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR opened at $98.21 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $98.74. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.