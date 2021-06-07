Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Reaches $0.0222 on Exchanges

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $424,404.07 and approximately $81.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

