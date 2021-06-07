Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sets New 12-Month High at $129.79

Shares of Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.79 and last traded at $116.03, with a volume of 1091790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Eisai alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eisai Co., Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.