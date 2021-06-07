EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 7.1%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $34.91. Approximately 21,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,057,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 48.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,524,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EHang during the first quarter worth $8,112,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth $2,284,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EHang by 574.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in EHang during the first quarter worth $1,859,000. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

