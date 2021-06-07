EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

EDPFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $55.21 on Friday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $45.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

