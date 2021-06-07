EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $168.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. EastGroup Properties traded as high as $166.14 and last traded at $165.09, with a volume of 617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.48.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EGP. Truist raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.75.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

