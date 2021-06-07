Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,520,000 after acquiring an additional 114,981 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $41,083,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY opened at $79.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.