DREP (DREP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $27.62 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00076932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00027763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.31 or 0.01058301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.03 or 0.10327479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00054120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00096561 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

