DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 320,530 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.97. 185,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,555,113. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

