Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report sales of $286.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.31 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $233.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $104.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.99. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $62.41 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.