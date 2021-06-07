Donut Price Up 7.5% This Week (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Donut has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $127,353.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00068499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.84 or 0.00284720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00248880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.14 or 0.01199120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,135.98 or 1.00040459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.12 or 0.01093871 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.