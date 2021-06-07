Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza comprises about 2.5% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $92,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $437.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,896. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $409.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

