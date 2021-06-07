Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $47.12 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $47.12 billion and $1.94 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.16 or 0.00491700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000238 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,925,434,207 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

