DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,041,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,635 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after buying an additional 953,367 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,922,000 after buying an additional 432,698 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,015,000 after buying an additional 223,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $66.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

