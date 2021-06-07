D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE DHI opened at $92.58 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.