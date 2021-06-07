D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $6.94 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $356.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,312. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.00. The firm has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

