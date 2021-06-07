D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.9% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $491.63. 19,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,789. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.50 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $514.08. The company has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.