CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,486 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of CyberArk Software worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $125.97 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.82.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

