Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $136,985.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,088.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $385,336.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,357.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,371 shares of company stock worth $2,345,914 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CW opened at $125.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.90%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

