Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 73.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Crown were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 15,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE CCK traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $99.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,759. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.