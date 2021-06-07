Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has been given a $11.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRON. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.99. 99,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,542. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.20. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,980 shares of company stock valued at $20,125,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

